Ghanaian band, Santrofi‘s debut album Alewa has reached number one on the World Music Charts Europe.

Alewa rose two spots after occupying third place in June.

The album was released in April through German label Outhere Records and featured Santrofi’s modern take on highlife, Afrobeat and ’70s funk.

Tuareg blues band Tamikrest dropped four positions to number 5. The band released Tamotait in March.

Another Ghanaian band Fra Fra is at number six with their album ‘Funeral Songs.’ The album was released in May and captures funeral music from northern Ghana, recorded 100% live and outdoors.

Making its debut on the chart at number seven is The Pace Setters, a reissue of Ghanaian band Edikanfo’s 1981 LP.

Another newcomer is Afropentatonism, a collaborative album between Nigerian desert blues musician Alhousseini Anivolla and Ethiopian jazz guitarist Girum Mezmur. The album ranks at number 11.

Jola – Hidden Gnawa Music in Brussels, which features songs by Moroccan Gnawa musicians telling stories about their experiences in the Belgian capital, rose eight positions to take the number 12 spot.

Malian Oumou Sangaré‘s Acoustic album debuts at No 14 after it was released in June. The 11 tracks were recorded live, without retouching or overdubs, in the presence of a few friends at Midilive Studios in France.

Rounding out the African releases on the chart is the Around the Crocodile Pond album by Danish-Gambian duo Ba Balance.

The album was released in May and offers an impressive blend of electric guitar, loops and African percussion.

The WMCE charts normally feature 10 albums selected by radio producers and presenters around Europe.

The top 10 are then played for a month throughout Europe via various radio stations, and an official colour print is displayed in various stores.



