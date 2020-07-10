The management of transport company, VIP Jeoun, says the bus that plunged into River Oti at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality does not belong to it.

The bus with the registration number GT 5313-19 was travelling with passengers from Accra to Wulensi when it plunged into the river while maneuvering to get onto the pontoon to cross to the other side.

There were no casualties. It is suspected that the incident was caused by brake failure.

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, VIP said its buses do not ply that route.

ALSO READ:

“While this is an unfortunate event and our prayers are with the victims, we wish to inform the media, our cherished customers and the general public that the bus involved in the accident with registration number GT 5313 – 19 does not belong to us,” the statement said.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:



Warning: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Warning: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Notice: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found inon line: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" inon line: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object inon line: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() inon line