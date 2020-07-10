The management of transport company, VIP Jeoun, says the bus that plunged into River Oti at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality does not belong to it.
The bus with the registration number GT 5313-19 was travelling with passengers from Accra to Wulensi when it plunged into the river while maneuvering to get onto the pontoon to cross to the other side.
There were no casualties. It is suspected that the incident was caused by brake failure.
In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, VIP said its buses do not ply that route.
“While this is an unfortunate event and our prayers are with the victims, we wish to inform the media, our cherished customers and the general public that the bus involved in the accident with registration number GT 5313 – 19 does not belong to us,” the statement said.
READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:
