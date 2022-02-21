Five armed robbers wearing masks with guns and other weapons have attacked over 40 passengers onboard a VIP bus with registration number GT 5795-16.

Reports indicate the bus was travelling from Takoradi in the Western Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Ekua, a passenger on the bus, said the bus moved from the Abenbebon Station at Apremdo, Takoradi at around 10:30 pm on Sunday.

“At around 3:30 am on Monday, February 21, 2022, about five armed robbers with rifles and other weapons attacked us and made away with our monies and other belongings. All of them were wearing masks,” she narrated.

She added that the armed robbers, after the robbery, asked them to remember them in prayers.

“After the robbery, they asked us to pray for them because it was not their will to stop vehicles on the highway and rob passengers of their belongings but the system has compelled them to do so,” she added.

Another young man said the armed robbers took away his bag containing an amount of GH¢8,500.

“I’m a driver and I was going to buy an engine for my vehicle in Kumasi. My Mobile Money phone was last week stolen by another set of armed robbers at Kintampo so I decided to carry the money in my bag but unfortunately, I have been robbed again,” he added as reported by 3news.

The passengers were stranded at the Anwiankwanta Police Station, where an official complaint had been lodged.

ALSO READ:

The driver of the vehicle, Agya Owusu, disclosed that there was nothing he could have done to save the situation.

“When I got to Fomena, I saw a driver alerting me with his light that there was danger on the road. I became confused and stopped the vehicle for about five minutes. I realised no vehicle was coming again so I decided to continue my journey.

“When I moved forward for some minutes, I saw a Sprinter bus on the road with passengers lying on the ground. This is where I realised armed robbers were on the road. There was nothing I could do again because they were very close. They attacked us and took all our monies. They took my GH¢3,400,” the driver said.