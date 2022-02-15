The Ghana Police Service within the past two weeks, from 1st to 14th February, has arrested 25 robbery suspects in various regions across the country.

The suspects are; Moses Walewale, Kwame Ansong, Nana Kow Mensah, Eric Abi Aidoo, Bismark Abugri, Kanita Gariba Zule, Eliasu Awudu, Abubakar Ali, Haruna Mohammed, Nicholas Mills and Dennis Mawuli.

The others are; Nana Kwame, Jojo Kwame Nhyira, Kwadwo Peter aged, Kwame Barko, Ebenezer Pupulapu, Francis Mahama, Alexander Agyeman, Badu Gabriel, Nii Addo, Kwesi Arthur, Evans Koffie, Baba Shaibu Iddrisu and Michael Divuo.

ALSO READ:

This success, according to the Police, in a statement was possible due to the effective collaboration between the police and the affected communities.

“We wish to take this opportunity to thank all members of the public who supported us in these operations. We are confident that if communities continue to partner the police in our crime fighting efforts, together we can make our country safer today than it was yesterday, and more peaceful today than tomorrow,” the police said in a statement.