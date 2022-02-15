Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said it has at no point in time been the intention of his side not to make Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, accountable to the law.

However, their only challenge is the procedures with which the case is being handled which raise concerns about the law itself and the respect of the constitution.

“It is about the law and respect for the constitution of Ghana, which is our highest law. You heard the Justices of the Supreme Court at the last hearing state emphatically that the manner of service was unconstitutional.

“Let me put it out quite clearly that at no point in time has it ever been the intention of the Honourable MP not to be accountable to the law,” Mr Iddrisu said.

The Tamale South MP made these remarks after the Accra High Court on Tuesday granted a ¢100,000 bail with one surety to the embattled lawmaker.

This was after he [Mr Quayson] pleaded not guilty to all five charges including perjury against him.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire, ordered the prosecution to file disclosure documents and have same served on the accused person.

Mr Iddrisu stressed there are due processes which in itself are easy to be followed to get Mr Quayson served as was done in the past.

“What we have sought to question is, the process and procedure allowing us to be accountable to the law. The same honourable Quayson was arraigned before the CID, so ask yourself how did that happen?

“They came properly through the Speaker and he facilitated that. So if you want to serve him, the easy thing to do is to come to the same room of the Speaker. He was in the chamber on Friday, therefore,” he urged.

He added: “What to do is to pass through the Office of the Speaker. Speaker Alban Bagbin will not shield any person or say anywhere that Members of Parliament are above the law, we are not above the law, we are accountable to the law.”

