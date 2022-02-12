The embattled National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has said he is in high spirit after an Accra High Court issued criminal summons against him.

Speaking for the first time in Parliament, the MP said he is not perturbed by the attempt to prosecute him.

He also rejected claims that his bodyguard threw out the bailiff from office whilst insisting that he has not been served and not evading service.

He told Joy News’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson that he has confidence in the judicial system to give him justice.

“This matter is in court and I cannot comment on it. I am in a very high spirit. An innocent person has nothing to fear. I believe and trust in the judiciary system because that is the way for people to measure your innocence and so I leave the court to do their work. I am conducting my Parliamentary duties and my people already know what I do and can speak for themselves,” he said.

