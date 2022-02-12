National Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has reacted to the arrest of Accra FM’s presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah.

According to him, the way the presenter was arrested by the police was unprofessional.

“We have a way of arresting people based on our status book. The manner in which the police are going about it is unprofessional,” he said.

“I am not saying that we should condone crime but if someone commits a crime, even an armed robber arrested, you don’t bound him like that because he has right, that is what the law teaches us,” he added.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, he stated that it is best to invite a journalist for a query when he or she goes against the law instead of arresting the person right after a show.

“If a journalist says something and you don’t understand, you don’t send police personnel to arrest him. Today we don’t have criminal libel anymore unless it is a threat to national security and even that we have a way of dealing with it,” Mr Addo noted.

Mr Addo entreated the police to employ professionalism in the execution of their duties.

“We are not in normal times in the West African sub-region so we will plead that the police will be more circumspect, more professional towards the approach. We are calling on the IGP to release Bobie Ansah with immediate effect,” he stated.

“They should not test the anger of the people rather they should use professionalism in their work,” he added.