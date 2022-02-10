An Accra High Court has ordered that criminal summons be posted at the residence of Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

This followed an application made by Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa.

The DPP had told the court multiple efforts to serve the MP with court processes both at his residence in Accra and in his constituency had proved futile.

“Respectfully, with the attempts made to effect service and the fact that at every time, the police or bailiffs are told the accused persons has gone out, a bench warrant should be issued for his arrest to enable him to appear before the court for trial,” the DPP.

The legislator is facing charges including forgery and perjury. He is also accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration.

It will be recalled that the High Court in July 2021 annulled the Assin North Parliamentary elections saying Mr Quayson was not eligible to contest the polls.

Mr Quayson has since been legally fighting to set this aside with the matter currently pending at the Court of Appeal.

A resident of the constituency, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, who initiated the action against the MP at the High Court, has sought the intervention of the Supreme Court to stop the MP from performing parliamentary duties. That matter remains pending as court officials have been unable to serve the MP with the court processes.

The MP was to show up in court on Thursday, February 3 but that did not happen. Prosecutors say they have been unable to serve the MP with the summons.

The court directed that a hearing notice be issued and served on the MP directing him to appear in court on February 9, 2022.

The DPP on Wednesday told the court officials were dispatched to the residence of the MP.

“On February 3, we caused a hearing notice to be issued with the service address of the accused at Assin Bereku in the Central Region. Subsequently, we got the Accra address. The police pasted the hearing notice at his residence at Manet estate in Accra.

“On this same February 7, the police, the investigator also posted a copy of the charge sheet on the home of the accused person. The police met an occupant of the house who refused to take the charge sheet and said the accused persons had gone out.”

She, therefore, urged the court to issue the warrant for the arrest of the MP.

The court, however, took the view that criminal summons should rather be posted at the residence of the legislator.