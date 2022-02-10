Traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi have rescinded a decision to pay for the cost of separate meters at the facility.

The traders in their quest to access separate meters decided to pay 850 cedis each for the meters and installation, following an agreement between management of the market, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Gamma Power Distribution Limited.

But the traders are unhappy with the abrogation of the agreement.

The Kejetia traders are indebted to the electricity company for non-payment of bills in the past nine months.

The traders say management’s decision to cancel an initial arrangement and reopen a competitive bidding process in the installation of meters raises concerns.

ALSO READ:

According to them, the ECG recommended the competences of Gamma Power for the project but the KMA cancelled the agreement.

Nana Prempeh is Chairman of the Federation of Kumasi Traders.

Last year, managers of Kumasi City Markets Limited told Adom News all documentations for the meter installation had been completed awaiting the approval of the board to sign the contract.

The traders are not happy the initial contract fell through.

Operations Manager for the Kejetia Traders Association, Ahmed Kwarteng, said the electricity bills will be paid only when the metering issues are resolved.

The proper maintenance of the facility is also a concern to the traders.

Organiser of the combined Kejetia Traders Association, Patricia Acheampong, says the market is fast deteriorating with no sign of sense of urgency for repairs.

Meanwhile, management of the facility says they are financially handicapped for the maintenance.