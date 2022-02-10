Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has opined that the Black Stars must qualify for the 2022 World Cup to compensate Ghanaians.

His comment comes after Black Stars exhibited a disappointing performance in the just-ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Ghana, who are four times African champions, were bundled out of the tournament after finishing 4th with just a point after three games played.

However, Odartey believes that football in the country is declining at a faster rate but wants the team to book a place in the Mundial scheduled for Qatar later this year to compensate Ghanaians after the poor performance in Cameroon.

“Let’s not forget what happened in Cameroon, we need to qualify so we have to do everything possible to qualify and go for Qatar World Cup,” the former Elmina Sharks trainer told Asempa FM on Ultimate Sports Show.

“To be honest with you, our football has fallen rapidly and spoilt, don’t get me wrong. It comprises so many things but we need to tackle it one after the other.

“To tackle it at once will even generate a whole problem.

“One is to tackle the attitude of players who don’t

respect local coaches. The coaches are also needed and time must be given to them, with that we can succeed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will play their rivals, Nigeria in the playoff of the Fifa World Cup. Ghana is aiming to return to the global showpiece in November after missing out in 2018 in Russia.