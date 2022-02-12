Celebrated artiste, Epixode, has denied he is under pressure as the upcoming VGMA period approaches.

Ghanaians except much from Epixode who is the reigning Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, especially to retain his title.

Epixode floored Samini, Ras Kuuku and new artistes Kaphun and Larruso to win the coveted award after eight years of trying.

In an interview, he disclosed his hopes of retaining his position to prove to Ghanaians that he truly deserves the award, to clear speculations that he won due to the absence of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

But, the artiste said he is unfazed by the pressure, as he works at his own pace.

“There’s no pressure on me to retain the VGMA Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year I won last year,” he said.

However, he was quick to add that the only pressure he feels is a self-inflicted one on how to beat his personal track record.

“The only pressure on me is that I have to put it on myself in the sense that what I was able to do last year I should be able to double it up. As to say the pressure is coming from my colleagues I would say no because if you know me you’d realize that I do what I want to do and not what others expect me to do,” he said.

Epixode indicated that his focus at the moment is improving his craft and gaining international recognition.