The Minority in Parliament has condemned the attempts by the Supreme Court registrar to serve criminal process on the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyekye Quayson, while in Parliament.

In a statement to respond to the attempts, the Minority described the act by the Supreme Court registrar as a “brazen violation of the constitution.”

“This is the first time in the history of Ghana that such a flagrant disregard of the privileges of Parliament and breach of the Constitution has taken place. We in the Minority are deeply concerned by that blatantly unconstitutional act which was recognised by the Supreme Court,” part of the statement read.

According to the Caucus, it believes this is part of the many orchestrations by the NPP to unseat the NDC MP, Mr Quayson.

“It is clear that in their desperate attempt to implicate the Hon. Member in acts of criminality, the NPP lawyers are now seeking to concoct facts to justify criminal charges against the Hon. Member,” the statement said.

Responding to claims of assault against the bailiff who attempted to serve the criminal process, the Minority noted that such cannot be the case.

“We are also aware that the said bailiff of the Supreme Court Registry is alleged to have informed the Court that he was assaulted by the police escort of the Hon. Member for Assin North. We wish to emphasize that the Honorable Member for Assin North, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, does not have a police guard let alone a police escort to prevent service. This fact can be cross checked from the Ghana Police Service,” the Minority stated.

An Accra High Court on Wednesday ordered that criminal summons be posted at the residence of Assin North MP, Mr Quayson.

This followed an application made by Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa.

“On February 3, we caused a hearing notice to be issued with the service address of the accused at Assin Bereku in the Central Region. Subsequently, we got the Accra address. The police pasted the hearing notice at his residence at Manet Estate in Accra.

“On this same February 7, the police, the investigator also posted a copy of the charge sheet on the home of the accused person. The police met an occupant of the house who refused to take the charge sheet and said the accused person had gone out. “

She, therefore, urged the court to issue the warrant for the arrest of the MP.

The court, however, took the view that criminal summons should rather be posted at the residence of the legislator.

The Assin North MP is facing charges including forgery and perjury. He is also accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration.

It will be recalled that the High Court in July 2021 annulled the Assin North Parliamentary elections saying Mr Quayson was not eligible to contest the polls.

Mr Quayson has since been legally fighting to set this aside with the matter currently pending at the Court of Appeal.