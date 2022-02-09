The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the appointment of former Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton, as the technical advisor for the newly constituted Black Stars technical team.

The former Ireland international has been heavily linked to the Black Stars coaching role since the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac after a poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon, where Ghana finished bottom of their group.

However, a statement released by the GFA on their official website announced Hughton as the new technical advisor, with Otto Addo leading the new technical team of the national team.

The FA also confirmed Aston Villa under-23 boss, George Boateng and Nordsjaelland coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will also join the new Black Stars technical team ahead of next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier play-off against Nigeria.

The decision was taken by Executive Council of the GFA at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Ghana takes on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24, before travelling to Nigeria for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.