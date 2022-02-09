The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a swipe at critics of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s handling of the economy.

According to the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the party remains focused on bringing the economy back on track.

This, he explained, is the reason for the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy).

“This is a tax based on our sense of community and contribution and an opportunity to generate revenue that may be scarce and expensive on international markets,” he said.

The party holds the view that Ghana would have been growing at a faster rate if not for the outbreak of Covid-19.

“In the face of these economic challenges of the Covid-19, the NPP remains focused on supporting the economy back onto a sound footing. It is in the above context therefore that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government proposes a home-grown opportunity to rebuild the nation’s pocket and that is the e-levy,” he added.

Citing the 2022 World Economic Outlook report, the governing NPP argued that the recent challenges confronting the economy stem from the global pandemic.

Former President John Mahama is amongst scores of citizens who are questioning government’s insistence on passing the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy)

However, responding to this, Mr Asamoa accused the NDC of placing partisan interest above the national agenda.

“Actions in Parliament show clearly that the NDC intends to exploit its numbers to the full in pursuit of political gain,” he said.

He insists that the economic policy of the NPP administration is safe and sound.

He also said that the NPP has enough numbers in Parliament to pass the e-levy.