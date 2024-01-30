Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, beleives Chris Hughton’s failure to address issues with back passes contributed to the Black Stars’ early exit.

The Black Stars began their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde and needed a victory against Egypt to improve their prospects.

Despite taking the lead twice in their second group game against Egypt, defensive errors particularly back passes from Inaki Williams and Osman Bukari, allowed the Pharaohs to secure a 2-2 draw.

In their final group game, the Black Stars drew 2-2 with Mozambique, leading to their early exit from the tournament. Jordan Ayew scored two penalty kicks, but the team conceded two goals in the 90th minute.

Speaking about the team’s performance on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show, Oduro Sarfo criticized Hughton for not addressing the back pass issue.

“Chris Hughton failed to work on back passes. I watched the America and Mexico friendlies, and the team made 42 back passes.

“I asked the coaches why and they said they would work on it and because they didn’t work on it, Inaki Williams committed an error and gave a back pass. Osman Bukari committed an error and gave a back pass and these errors contributed to the team’s poor performance,” he added.

Following the team’s early elimination, Chris Hughton has been relieved of his coaching duties. A five-member committee has been established to recommend a new coach to the Executive Council.

