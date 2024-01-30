Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng, is urging the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, to accept responsibility for the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The Ghana national team faced an early exit from the tournament, managing only two points out of a possible nine during the group stage.

This subpar showing has led to increased pressure on the leadership of the Football Association to issue an unequivocal apology to the nation for the team’s dismal performance.

In response to the situation, Boateng emphasizes that Okraku, as the head of the GFA, should acknowledge and take responsibility for the team’s lackluster display.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show, Boateng stated, “It’s about time Kurt Okraku takes responsibility for the bad performance of the Black Stars. They are in charge of the game and supervise everything ahead of the AFCON. The team did not perform well, so he must take responsibility.”

Expressing the dissatisfaction of Ghanaians with the team’s performance, Boateng insists that Okraku and the Football Association should publicly accept responsibility.

“As to whether the FA will apologise, it is their prerogative because during Kwesi Nyantakyi’s era, after tournaments, they sometimes apologize and sometimes they don’t. But I am saying the FA and Kurt Okraku must accept responsibility for the bad performance of the team” he stated.

With this recent exit, the Black Stars have now faced consecutive AFCON group stage eliminations, adding to the urgency for reflection and accountability within Ghana’s football leadership.

READ ALSO