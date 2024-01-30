A member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Nana Oduro Sarfo, says Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa goofed in his revelation of Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) budget.

In a social media post on Monday, Ablakwa shared an official government document indicating that the Sports Minister spent over $8.5 million for the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.

However, speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show on Tuesday, Oduro Sarfo said Ablakwa just want to divert attention.

According to the seasoned football administrator, the North Tongu MP should focus on his core mandate as a lawmaker.

“Hon Ablawkah goofed. He may have published the details to influence public discourse and deflect our focus from important issues. Maybe he did not like the fact that the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Primaries were peaceful, free and fair,” he said.

Oduro Sarfo doubled down by stating that, in the history of Ghana’s participation at the AFCON, the most ridiculous budgets have been approved by NDC governments.

“I have done my research and concluded that, in the history of this country, NDC governments have approved the most outrageous of budgets as far as AFCON is concerned.”

“Even though the prize money for AFCON 2015 was $1.5, they (the NDC government) budgeted $15m.”

