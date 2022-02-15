The Labour Division of the Accra High Court has put an injunction on the strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

The court, presided over by Justice Frank Aboadwe Rockson, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 halted the strike which is currently in its fifth week.

The order followed an application for interlocutory injunction by the National Labour Commission(NLC).

Per the orders of the court, UTAG must suspend its strike until the final determination of an application by the NLC, seeking to enforce its orders for UTAG to call off its strike and return to the negotiation table with the government.