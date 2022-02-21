Government, through the Information Ministry, will today hold another town hall meeting to discuss the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

The 4th meeting will take place at the Regional Library, Wa, in the Upper West Region at 1:00pm.

Monday’s meeting will enable government officials interact with residents in the region to find out whether or not the levy should be implemented.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, Upper West Regional Minister. Dr. Hafiz Bin Salim and Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Issahaku Hamidu, will take turns to interact with citizens.

Three town hall meetings have already been held in the Western, Eastern and Northern regional capitals.

Since last year, government has been sensitizing Ghanaians on the need to embrace the levy. Government says the country needs to widen its tax net in order generate enough revenue for development.

According to government, revenue that would be raised from the electronic transaction levy would be invested in entrepreneurship, youth employment, security, digital & road infrastructure

However, a section of the populace have called for a reduction in the rate of 1.75%. Others have protested the introduction of the levy. But government is bent on proceeding with the implementation of the tax, hence the town hall meetings.