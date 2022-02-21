Self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, was left breathless after her family and friends united to surprise her.

Her well-wishers hijacked her home in her absence to fully decorate her plush living room for the planned bash.

In videos posted online, an unsuspecting Wendy was taken off guard when the guests chorused “surprise” and sang the famous ‘happy birthday’ song as she made her way into the room.

All she managed to say was “wow”, after which she found her voice and expressed how shocked she was.

Her 26th birthday bash was climaxed with a dinner set-up made of varieties of meals and desserts.

But for the organized party, Wendy would have marked her day solemnly, as she is one who is not noted for the usual birthday bash.

Wendy did not join the birthday photoshoot ritual, but posted a simple photo of her with the caption “I thank God for another year. I thank God for my life. 26 years young today.”

Video below:





