 Selali Noble, a lawyer for dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has tied the knot.

The legal practitioner tied the knot over the weekend with his sweetheart, Leonie Abena, in a private ceremony.

Scores of friends and loved ones including Stonebwoy and his wife were in attendance to share in their joy.

The artiste, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, took the spotlight as he treated guests to good tunes to make their day complete.

Visuals from the ceremony, which have gone viral on social media, have attracted congratulatory messages for the couple.




