Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as ‘Stonebwoy’, visited ace journalist, Oheneyere Gifty over the weekend on her 52nd birthday at her home.

As everyone, including celebrities and fans, flocked to the journalist’s social media page to wish her a happy birthday, Stonebwoy decided to take things a step further by paying a surprise birthday visit to her home to join the party in person.

The mother-of-one turned 52 on January 23, 2022, and celebrated the milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God.

Below are some beautiful photos at her residence:

Gifty Anti and stonebwoy (Photo source: Kobbi Blaq- Facebook)

