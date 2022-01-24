Ace journalist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti is one of the respected women in Ghana who has won numerous awards for her exquisite journalistic skills.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% of why we are obsessed with African beauty because she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration.

The mother-of-one turned 52 on January 23, 2022, and celebrated the milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti set tongues wagging with her birthday photos.

She went for three different sets of shoots but had unique photos in seven different outfits.

Contoured to perfection, she accentuated her naturally striking features with mild makeup.

She captioned one of her posts, “Ok now this is 52!!

Check out the photos: