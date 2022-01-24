Actor and film director Van Vicker has sent a heartwarming message to his spouse on the occasion of her birthday.

Van, who reminded his wife of his unflinching love, said it is a blessing to celebrate Adjoa Vicker year after year.

The couple have celebrated 28 birthdays together, considering the fact that they were together since they were 17-years-old.

However, even at age 45, Van said his wife and mother of their four children means so much to him.

He flaunted her in two of her photos he shared across his social media platforms.