Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick is calling on Ghanaians to support Ghana Football Association boss, Kurt Okraku, following a disastrous 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Pinnick said Ghana’s AFCON group stage exit was a ‘bad time’ for the country under Okraku and added there have been good times under the administration of the 51-year-old.

Okraku has been under massive criticism with calls for his resignation gaining ground after overseeing Ghana’s worst AFCON tournament in history.

“Kurt loves Ghana and I think he should be supported. In life, you have your bad days and your good days. This is just one of the bad times of Ghana”, Amaju Pinnick told JoySports in an exclusive interview.

“They [Ghana] just qualified among the ten teams for the World Cup against South Africa. They did very well so it is not just one bad moment that they [Ghanaians] will crucify him because if you keep doing that, you keep crucifying administrators. Kurt is someone that is so loved by all his colleagues A to Z”.

The GFA Boss has already downplayed the idea of resigning, insisting it is about time ‘we stick together as a country and fix the mess.’

Black Stars’ next task under the tutelage of the former MTN FA Cup chairman is to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria to secure a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.