Popular on-air personality, Gifty Anti, has given a real definition of why age is just a number with her new photo.

The award-winning broadcaster would be celebrating her 52nd birthday and she has decided to wow her fans.

Despite her age, she is one of the beautiful TV stars in the country at the moment.

In her latest photo, she was spotted without makeup.

From the photo, she was seen beaming with a smile as she flaunts her natural looks.

Her caption read, “WCW Do you know I will be 50 + 2 next month, God willing? You gerrit? If you don’t gerrit, Forgerrit.”