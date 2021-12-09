Just like God used prophets Samuel and Elijah to deliver messages to Kings, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan constituency has claimed He [God] has given him a message to deliver to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Kojo Adu-Asare claimed God told him the time for building the National Cathedral promised him by the President has elapsed.

“Nana Addo promised to build a house of God and he hasn’t done it; his first four years is over,” the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The building of the Cathedral is in fulfilment of a pledge President Akufo-Addo revealed he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

As part of efforts to redeem his promise, government has demolished the houses of judges located on the proposed site for the construction of the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra.

The 5,000-seater auditorium Cathedral project will also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country, and will act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.

But Mr Adu-Asare said God told him that the decision to build a huge edifice as a National Cathedral is a deviation of what President Akufo-Addo promised to build for him.

The reason why he has made the revelation public is the repercussion on not only President Akufo-Addo but on the entire nation.

