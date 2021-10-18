Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, the beautiful daughter of veteran media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has surprised her mother with her latest pastime.

In a new video on the Instagram page of the veteran journalist, she recorded her daughter while she rode on a horse.

Nyame Animuonyam went on the horse-riding expedition with her dad, Nana Ansah Kwao IV while her mother watched on from a distance.

As the duo returned from their ride, a proud madam Anti was full of praise for her daughter for doing something she (Anti) was probably afraid to do even at her age.

She said her daughter was a true princess due to how she embraced the challenge of riding a horse for the first time and doing it so masterfully.

The ace broadcaster described how her daughter held the reins of the horse and sat upright to show she was confident in what she was doing.