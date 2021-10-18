Akufo-Addo commissions engineering workshop at Cape Coast Technical University

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned engineering laboratories and workshops at the Cape Coast Technical University as part of his two-day working visit to the central region.

The workshop and laboratory consist of an automotive section; a mechanical engineering section which is divided into a welding unit and a fabrication unit; a civil engineering section; electrical and electronic section.

The commissioning of these workshops is part of efforts by government to equip a number of Technical Universities and Technical Institutes whose facilities need to be upgraded.

In July 2018, parliament approved a supplementary contract agreement as well as the commercial contract between the Government of Ghana and the AVIC International Holding Corporation of China for the implementation of the project.

The Ghana-China project on upgrading and rehabilitation of Technical Universities or Polytechnics and Technical Institutes will equip eight (8) technical universities and 13 technical institutes with workshops, offices and laboratories.

The project is designed to support government’s efforts in developing human capital as well as resolving key development challenge of low quality of skills produced by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector in the country.