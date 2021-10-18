As part of the Proactive Preventive Policing Strategy, the K-9 Unit of the Ghana Police Service, with renewed energy, has commenced its outdoor operations.

For the past couple of weeks, personnel with highly-trained security dogs have been strategically positioned across the capital for operational patrols.

This component of policing, the police said, is aimed at increasing the visibility of personnel, improving intelligence gathering, tracking of contraband goods and improving upon other aspects of criminal investigations.

Plans are underway to extend this component of Police visibility to other regions.

“We shall continue to pursue multiple Security and Visibility Modules to increase our interactions with the public and aggressively fight crime in our communities. We are here because of you and we rely on your help and support to succeed,” the police service has said.

READ ALSO: