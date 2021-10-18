The Paramount Chief of Asogli Traditional Council, Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, has called for a law that will seek to address issues of abandoned projects in the country.

Torgbui Afede, who was speaking during the tour of former President John Mahama, noted that there is a need to have the law drafted.

According to the chief, it will enable successive governments to continue with developmental projects.

Torgbui Afede urged the government to pay attention to the Ho Accra highway.

He also expressed worry over the rate at which state-owned lands are being taken by individuals for private development in the Ho municipality.

Meanwhile, former President Mahama has said that some projects started by the National Democratic Congress have been abandoned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a situation he said is worrying.

Mr Mahama, who was speaking at the durbar of chiefs and people of Asogli State, noted that the NPP should come with a list of the 740 projects they claimed are being implemented in the Volta Region.

He promised the people of the Volta Region of its fair share of the national cake if they come to power in 2024.

