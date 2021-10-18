The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region has bemoaned the adverse impact of the party’s internal wrangling in the constituency.

Philip Atta Basoah claims infighting in the party has escalated to the extent that his own party members seek his failure.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s Morning Program, ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’, the Kumawu lawmaker, alleged the District Chief Executive for Sekyere Kumawu defied party regulations to support an independent candidate ahead of the 2020 General Election.

He said all efforts to have issues in the constituency resolved have not been successful.

The MP said both regional and national executives of the NPP have turned deaf ears to concerns in the constituency.

Over the weekend, the MP was prevented by security personnel from entering the venue where assembly members had converged to confirm the President’s nominee for DCE.

Meanwhile, the DCE for Sekyere Kumawu, Samuel Addae Agyekum, has denied ever ditching the NPP candidate to support an independent candidate.

He believes all grievances can be resolved if the MP so wishes.

READ ALSO: