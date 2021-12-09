Gospel musician Empress Gifty has opened up for the first time with regards to her husband, Hopeson Adorye, going after internet sensation and ‘infamous’ political activist Twene Jonas.

According to her, her husband is a grown-up man and has been in politics long before they met so she cannot advise him to completely stop some of his gestures on social media.

My husband is a politician and he has done this for years. I cannot use three years to change him. I can only advise and direct him. I speak to him in a lovely way to correct his wrongs and that works. He has been in the industry for that long and I am a gospel musician so I only pray for him, she said.

The politician, over the past few months, inundated social media after he vowed to deport Twene Jonas for speaking against the New Patriotic Party and also for insulting leaders in the country.

Mr Adorye confirmed he was part of a government delegation to the US and had taken his free time to go and see where Twene Jonas famously did his Facebook Live sessions from but unfortunately he couldn’t find him.

The politician also said he had reported Twene Jonas to the rightful authorities since his visa had allegedly expired for him to live in the states.

Reacting to this, Empress Gifty said she was well informed on the matter because her husband called her right after he made his intentions clear in a video on social media.

According to the Jesus Over Do singer, she talked to her husband detailing what he did wrong and right in the Twene Jonas brouhaha.

He called me after the video. Within five minutes, I saw everything going round. He asked if it was worrying me and I said no. He was okay about trending and I sat him down to tell him where he was right and wrong, she said.

Meanwhile, Empress Gifty is currently promoting her new song dubbed: ‘Eye Woa’.