The Sekondi Commercial Court A has rescinded a bench warrant issued for the arrest of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

Presiding over the case, Sedina Agbemava, made the declaration on Monday following the MP’s absence from the hearing in the case challenging her legitimacy.

She was supposed to face contempt charges because she failed to appear in court at the last sitting.

However, the court rescinded the decision when she appeared on Thursday with her lawyer, Edudzi Kudzo Tamakloe.

Her colleague, MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah was also in court to throw support.

Mr Tamakloe, after the sitting, expressed appreciation to the court for the decision.

“We moved the court prayerfully to rescind the warrant of arrest. The court graciously acceded to our prayer and the warrant stands rescinded.

“In the wisdom of the court, there was no basis to have the warrant still subsisting, and we are grateful to the court,” he stated.

Earlier this year, the National Democratic Congress legislator was sued for allegedly possessing dual citizenship prior to the 2020 election.

Her qualification to represent the Jomoro constituency in Parliament was, therefore, challenged.

Although the embattled lawmaker filed a stay of execution of the High Court’s order for her to produce documents proving the renunciation of her alleged Ivorian citizenship, the application was dismissed in July.