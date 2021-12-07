A Sekondi High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Jomoro Member of Parliament (MP), Dorcas Affo Toffey.

Presiding over the case, Sedina Agbemava made the declaration following her absence from the hearing on Monday.

A contempt case was filed against Madam Toffey by Joshua Emuah Kofie from Nuba-Mpataba in the constituency when the MP allegedly failed to appear before the Registrar of the court to produce documents evidencing her renunciation of Ivorian citizenship as ordered by a Sekondi High Court.

Earlier this year, the National Democratic Congress legislator was sued for allegedly possessing dual citizenship prior to the 2020 election.

Her qualification to represent the Jomoro constituency in Parliament was, therefore, challenged.

Although the embattled lawmaker filed a stay of execution of the High Court’s order for her to produce documents proving the renunciation of her alleged Ivorian citizenship, the application was dismissed in July.