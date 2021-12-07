A teenager decapitated his pregnant sister with a sickle and then posed for a selfie while parading the severed head in a shocking killing in India, it is reported.

Both the teenager and his mother have been arrested by police after the barbaric attack on the 19-year-old sister.

It is alleged her family members murdered her because they did not approve of her marriage.

Kirti Thore was killed in the Ladgaon village of Aurangabad when her brother and mother, Shobhabai Mote, went to visit her, reported the Daily Star.

She lived with her husband’s family in a room next to their farm, reports One India.

The brother, believed to be aged 17 or 18, carried out the sickening attack when his sister’s back was turned.

A pregnant sister was beheaded by her brother after offending the family ( Image: foxstoryindia.com)

Assistant Police Commissioner Kailash Prajapati said Kirti’s brother attacked her from behind with a sickle while her mother held her legs. He then beheaded her before taking her head outside.

“[Kirti] was working in the field with her mother-in-law,” said Prajapati, according to NDTV.

“Seeing mother and brother, she left her work in the field and rushed to greet them. She gave water to both of them and went to the kitchen to make tea. This is when her brother came from behind and beheaded her.”

He added: “Her husband, who was ill, was lying in the house. He woke up hearing the sound of falling utensils and rushed to the kitchen. The woman’s brother tried to kill him too but he escaped.

“Later, the brother came out of the house with his head in his hand. He then came to the police station and surrendered.”

Kirti’s father Sanjay is said to have felt insulted after her marriage against his wishes and he left home before returning several days later.

Police have found nothing to link him to the crime, it is reported.