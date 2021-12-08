Embattled Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has reacted to a court warrant of Tuesday, December 7, 2021, ordering her arrest.

In a statement posted on her official social media handles, titled “Message of Appreciation”, she recalled her electoral victory a year ago, thanking the electorate for electing her.

She used the opportunity to accuse people she described as detractors who, in her view, have been after her, using different avenues.

She added that accusations that she was not a Ghanaian were all ‘politics.’

“Today, the same people who walked the same campuses in Nzema – Jomoro – Ellembelle with me, and got fed and supported by my very self and my family stand against me in court with a claim that I am no Ghanaian, all in the name of politics.

“Before then, immediately I was confirmed MP-Elect, I was physically attacked at my residence in Bonyere by these same people,” she said.

Read her full statement below:

