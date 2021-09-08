The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo Toffey, has taken to social media to mourn the death of her beloved mother.

According to the MP, the incident occurred on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

With the cause of death not immediately known, the MP described the event as the saddest day of her life, adding it felt like doomsday upon her life.

Taking to her Facebook page, she shared adorable photos of her mother as she pens a tribute in her honour.

ALSO READ:

She explained her mother has left a vacuum nobody can fill but her only consolation is that she is in a better place.

Following her announcement, followers have trooped to her comment section to commiserate with her.

Read the full post below: