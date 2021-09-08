A man has been spotted using a piece of string to pull his broken wipers across his windscreen in the rain, and his dangerous manoeuvre has left people online baffled.

When things don’t quite go to plan, people sometimes need to use quick thinking to come up with an alternative solution.

But one man’s potentially dangerous approach to mending his broken windscreen wipers has left people on the internet unsure whether to laugh or cry.

TikTok user Stephenkeeling9 posted a video from the passenger seat of a lorry which showed a man in a small blue car using two pieces of string to pull his windscreen wipers from side to side.

The string was attached to the wipers and fed through a small opening in each of the front windows, and the man was tugging at the rope while still trying to drive his car at speed along the stretch of road.

It goes without saying that the method should not be repeated and the attempt could have caused the driver to have a serious accident. The clip racked up 2,000 comments as people were left stunned.

One wrote: “I’m crying so hard from laughing.”

And someone else posted: “I’M DYING.”

While a third said: “That’s how stable my life is at the moment.”

It seems the risky method isn’t uncommon either, as several commenters also revealed they’d used similar tactics when faced with the same issue.

One person said: “I did this hanging out a moving double-decker bus on the motorway to get a school trip back home on time.”