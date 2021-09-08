Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue, has said he is disgusted over former president John Dramani Mahama’s pronouncement that the 2024 elections will be a ‘do-or-die’ affair, especially at the polling stations.

Mr Mahama, speaking on Akina FM in the Bono Region where he is currently on a ‘Thank You Tour,’ said the main opposition National Democratic Congress will be extra vigilant at the polling station level to guard their votes.

“There is a saying that you take lessons from whatever happens. We have learnt our lessons from the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be ‘do-or-die’ at the polling stations; I am not saying all-die-be-die,” he said.

The comments have attracted condemnation from those who are interpreting the term to mean ‘violence’ will be employed.

But reacting to the comment, Mr Bissue on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday said he least expected a person of his caliber to make such a pronouncement.

“I am very disappointed in the former President. A statesman talking like this is appalling. I think the laws of our country need to deal with him and his comments. He needs to be called to order.

“You have been a president, an assemblyman, and other positions and need to know the laws of the country and not make such loose statements,” he said.

To him, Mr Mahama is inciting people, especially criminals in the country to cause war in the country, adding that he should be arrested and questioned as soon as practicable.

“His comment is only preparing the minds of criminals to follow suit and cause mayhem. Even if he is arrested, they should do it because he has caused fear and panic with his comments,” he noted.