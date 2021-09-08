Abortion in Kenya is prohibited except for certain circumstances including danger to the life and health of the expectant mother.

The constitution guarantees the right of women and girls to access abortion services when the opinion of a health care professional indicates that the pregnancy threatens the life and health of the pregnant person.

In 2012, during the implementation of this constitutional provision, the Ministry of Health issued a Standard and Guideline for preventing and managing unintended pregnancies and the provision for post-abortion.

The guideline further sets the standards for the audit, monitoring, and evaluation of comprehensive abortion care in Kenya.

However, carrying out abortion without doctor’s legal permission is termed as illegal action, and can attract a jail term of several years in prison.

According to reports filed by police, the suspects cooperate in doing this illegal operations by the help of a fake doctor’s prescribed drugs.

While confirming the incident, the area Assistant Chief Officer said the two terminate the life of an innocent child and dump it in a pit latrine, during the night hours.

The Assistant Chief further confirmed that the suspects are currently in police custody, where they await to be put before court once the investigation is completed.