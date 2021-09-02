The Jomoro Member of Parliament (MP), Dorcas Toffey, has fulfilled her promise to lead constituents in a demonstration over Ghana’s border closure.

The demonstration took place on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Elubo in the Western Region.

Clad in red and black outfits, residents from far and near thronged the principal streets of Elubo to drum home their demands.

They wielded placards some of which read: Nana Addo the once vibrant Elubo, Jaway Wharf and New Town borders are becoming ghost towns, we take loans to fund our businesses, Nana we are suffering please open the borders, Nana remember we’re your people among others.

This comes on the back of a similar exercise at Ketu South in the Volta Region last week Friday.

The residents complained that the continuous closure of the land borders is negatively affecting their livelihoods.

The MP, in her address, lamented the hardship that had resulted from the closure had claimed more lives than COVID-19, hence pleaded with the government to reopen the border.

She had earlier revealed the marriages of her constituents were collapsing with people committing suicides due to the hardships associated with the closure.

Watch the video attached above: