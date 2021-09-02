Former special aide to late former President Jerry John Rawlings, has expressed worry about the seeming breakdown of law and order in the country.

Dr Donald Cog Senanu Agumenu said urgent action on the part of the security agencies could prevent the situation from escalating.

As an immediate measure, he called for a dispassionate national dialogue on security challenges facing the country including a surge in armed robbery, cyber fraud and ritual murders.

Commending the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo-Dampare, for the measures he has taken to combat crime, Dr Agumenu said more needs to be done.

“While we commend the new IGP for his agile-mindedness, momentum and skills deployment to combat and reduce crime, it is equally important to underscore the need for a broader stakeholder engagement involving traditional authorities, religious leaders, civil society organisations, academia, media, political institutions, the legislature, the judiciary and captains of industry, etc to distill the underpinning factors catalising crime in the country and fashion out a path for economic transformation, peace, security and national development,” he added.