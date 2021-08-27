Masquerades joined scores of residents to attend the much-anticipated ‘open the borders’ demonstration held at Aflao in the Volta Region.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, led the demonstration on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Ketu South MP, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, addressing the media

This was at the Victoria Park at Aflao-Denu Junction of the Volta Region to protest the closure of Ghana’s land borders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Clad in red and black attire, they wielded placards with the inscriptions: Husbands are suffering open the borders, People are dying, Closing border hunger, hunger is more deadly among others.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on March 22, 2020, ordered the closure of Ghana’s borders following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

This was in his second address to the nation as part of measures to curb the spread and transportation of the virus.

Jomoro MP, Dorcas Toffey, has also threatened to embark on a demonstration for the same course.

According to her, marriages of her constituents are collapsing with people committing suicides due to the hardships associated with the closure.

However, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has explained that the government will consider re-opening depending on the security situation within the sub-region.

He said it will also be based on advice from the Covid-19 experts in view of the 3rd wave in neighbouring countries.

