The Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lashed out at the police for allegedly abandoning the case against Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson.

A statement, signed by NDC’s National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, said they are “appalled and scandalised” by the development.

Mrs Koomson was in court for shooting at a polling station during the 2020 general election.

Minister for Fisheries

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, August 24, 2021, said the police aborted the probe due to lack of evidence.

This decision by the police, the NDC claims was instigated by the government.

“This selected enforcement of the law has shamefully become a badge the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government wears with pride,” it added.

Find below the full statement:

RE: KASOA SHOOTING – CASE AGAINST HAWA KOOMSON DROPPED

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has become aware of a media interview on Accra based Asempa Fm on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, by Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson, of which the Minister boisterously and gleefully revealed that the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has had to discontinue its case against her for unjustifiably firing gunshots at Steps to Christ Voters Registration Centre on July 20, 2020, for want of evidence.

The NDC is appalled and scandalized by this brazen abuse of State power by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and the Police CID to free a self-confessed trigger happy marauding gangster and her hoodlums. It is more worrying when the Minister confessed that after she was invited by the Central Regional CID on July 2020 for questioning, and a supposed docket on the case was forwarded to CID Headquarters in Accra, she never heard of the Police CID until it became clear to her that the Police had no evidence to prosecute her and her brigands.

It is a known fact that Hawa Koomson’s roundly condemned reckless conduct had the tacit support and blessings of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government. It was for this reason that when pressure was mounted on then Central Regional Crime officer, Chief Superintendent Reuben Asiwoko to continue investigations into the shooting incident and he refused, he was callously transferred to the Eastern Region.

Though it came as no surprise when Hawa Koomson confessed to the surprised impotency of the Police CID in her case, it only confirmed the long-held view that under Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, the laws of Ghana are only strictly enforced against ordinary citizens but not against deviant characters like Hawa Koomson in the New Patriotic Party. This selected enforcement of the law has shamefully become a badge the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government wears with pride.

It was expected that the applauds and commendations that greeted Dr George Akuffo Dampare’s appointment as acting Inspector General of Police would toughen him to stamp his authority to ensure the Police administration regained the confidence and trust of the citizenry. Unfortunately, however, the acting IGP’s first achievement was to kowtow to the dictates of the appointing authority to free Hawa Koomson who had openly confessed to firing gunshots in a public place without lawful authority. An act contrary to sections 206, 207 and 209 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Since the acting IGP has decided to walk the Police administration down the destructive and despicable petty politicking path as his predecessor, the NDC Youth Wing calls on all Ghanaians to brace themselves for reality that the State cannot guarantee their safety. We, therefore, charge Ghanaians to fiercely protect and defend themselves when dealing with any element associated with the [Akufo]-Addo/Bawumia government.

We also want to assure all Ghanaians that crime has no expiration date and come 2025 when the new NDC takes over the governance of our beloved country all those committing crimes against innocent Ghanaians will be properly investigated and everyone found culpable will be prosecuted.

Signed

George Opare Addo, Esq

National Youth Organiser.