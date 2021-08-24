Police have dropped charges against Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, for firing gunshots at a polling station during the 2020 voters registration exercise.

All the suspects involved have been acquitted and discharged by the court for want of evidence.

The MP, who is also the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

On Monday, July 20, 2020, during the voters’ registration exercise, the MP fired a gun at the Steps to Christ Registration Centre.

Mrs Koomson said her action was borne out of self-defense – an explanation many Ghanaians did not accept.

Police in the Central Region retrieved the gun as evidence for investigations and subsequently proceeded to court.

However, Mrs Koomson said the police did its best but could not get enough evidence during the investigations.

The former Special Development Initiative Minister expressed remorse for the act, explaining that it was in self-defence when she felt her life was in danger.

Mrs Koomson added that given the same opportunity, she will not fire a gun in public.