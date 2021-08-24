Brother of the murdered social media activist, Baba Iddi, is reported to have disclosed to his family that he was forced by the Police to thumbprint a document he didn’t read.

Mr Iddi is one of three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, aka ‘Kaaka Macho’.

A statement, issued by the family, alleged that Mr Iddi said he was denied an interpreter, therefore, didn’t understand the content of the document he appended his thumb on, at that crucial moment.

“A couple of weeks ago, our brother and son Baba Iddi, informed us that the Police came to pick him up from his prison cell without an interpreter, and held him with force and made him thumbprint a document he doesn’t know the content of or understand,” the family of Kaaka revealed.

According to the family, the actions by the police depict that, “they are working to incriminate our brother in a crime they know, and we know, he did not commit.”

Kaaka’s brother Mr Iddi has been remanded into police custody for the past two months over the murder of the deceased.

ALSO: