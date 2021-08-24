Actress and key convener of the #FixTheCountry campaign, Efia Odo, has shared a photo of herself and her mother on social media.
Her mother has proved that age is just a number as she shows off her swag.
From the beautiful photos, the two were stepping out.
Reacting to the photo, fans alluded to the fact that actress Odo’s source of beauty was from her mum.
Sharing the photo, she said: “Mommy and me.”
Check out photo of the gorgeous mother and daughter:
Mommy and me pic.twitter.com/rE0A8uRaj6— EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) August 24, 2021