Actress and key convener of the #FixTheCountry campaign, Efia Odo, has shared a photo of herself and her mother on social media.

Her mother has proved that age is just a number as she shows off her swag.

From the beautiful photos, the two were stepping out.

ALSO:

Reacting to the photo, fans alluded to the fact that actress Odo’s source of beauty was from her mum.

Sharing the photo, she said: “Mommy and me.”

Check out photo of the gorgeous mother and daughter: