Ghanaian rapper and song writer, Pure Akan, says he doesn’t believe in the concept of hell and heaven after one has died.

According to him, he believes in the Almighty God (creator) who made mankind to live and die and after go to heaven, adding that the world is never coming to an end.

He made this assertion in an interview on Akoma FM where he explained that there is no place called hell, adding that, even heaven is in the hearts.

I believe in heaven, but I also think that it’s in our hearts. If you live your life well and it pleases God, you’ll live long… you will be happy and good living will be your portion, Pure Akan said.

To climax the interview, the Onipa Akoma rapper said he doesn’t believe in Jesus Christ but rather believes there was a man called ‘Yeshua’ who once lived a clean life.

Pure Akan is currently promoting his 2021 album, Nyame Mma and it has since been garnering numbers on many digital platforms.