Kumawood actor, LilWin, received a massive welcome when he arrived at the venue for the burial of veteran actor Agya Manu.

LilWin stole the show after arriving dressed as a king, with his four aids shielding him in an umbrella.

The aids, two who are diminutive actors, dispersed in the crowd to pave way for him to enter the premise.

Rather than focus on the burial, LilWin became the centre of attention for patrons who surrounded him in a bid to take photographs.

Lilwin was in attendance with other Kumawood actors, the likes of Agya Koo, Akyere Bruwaa, Oboy Siki and Big Akwes.

Video below: